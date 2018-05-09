Serica evaluating impact of Iran sanctions on British gas field

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serica Energy said it is looking into how renewed sanctions on Iran would impact a British gas field which it operates in partnership with the Iranian Oil Company (UK) Limited.

The United States plans to impose new unilateral sanctions after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would abandon an agreement with Iran, which limited Tehran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for removing joint U.S.-Europe sanctions.

Serica said it was evaluating the implications of Trump’s statements on the Rhum field in Britain’s North Sea, in which the Iranian Oil Company (UK) has a 50 percent share.

“We will update the market, as appropriate, in due course,” Serica said in a statement on Wednesday.

Serica bought its stake in the Rhum field from BP last year. (Reporting by Sarah Young Editing by Andrew Heavens)