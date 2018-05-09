FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018

S.Korea seeks to minimise impact on its firms of U.S. pullout from Iran deal

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday it will work to minimise the impact on South Korean firms of the U.S. decision to withdraw from an international nuclear deal with Iran.

In a statement, the presidential Blue House also said it supported efforts to resolve the Iran issue peacefully.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pulled the United States out of the 2015 agreement, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upsetting European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies. (Reporting by Christine Kim Editing by Nick Macfie)

