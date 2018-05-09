FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 6:36 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

S.Korea's energy min says to seek exemption to U.S. sanctions on Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s energy ministry said on Wednesday it will seek an exemption to any renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran following U.S President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of an international nuclear deal with Tehran.

“We will seek a discussion with U.S. authorities to get an exemption on Iranian crude imports,” South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.

South Korea, one of Asia’s major Iranian oil customers, mainly buys an ultra-light form of oil known as condensate. (Reporting By Jane Chung; additional reporting by Ju-min Park; editing by Richard Pullin)

