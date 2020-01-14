Iran dismisses European move to trigger nuclear deal dispute mechanism

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Iran dismissed a decision by European states to trigger a dispute mechanism in its nuclear deal with world powers as a “passive” action but said it was ready to consider any constructive effort to save the accord.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as in the past, has complete readiness to support any (act of) goodwill and constructive effort to save this important international agreement,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement on the ministry’s website.