Much more work needed in Iran nuclear talks despite progress, EU says

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Iran, the United States and world powers need to do a lot more to reach a deal to save the 2015 nuclear accord, the EU’s political director chairing talks in Vienna said on Tuesday.

“Progress made over the last two weeks,” European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora said on Twitter. “But much more hard work needed. Third expert group was created to address sequencing issues,” he said.