Teekay Tankers daily rates for oil tankers jump 50% over U.S. sanctions

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Teekay Tankers said average daily rates for Aframax and Suezmax tankers have jumped 50% in the days following United States sanctions on two units of Chinese shipping giant COSCO.

Average rates for Aframax and Suezmax tankers since Sept. 25 when the sanctions were levied have hit $30,000 a day, up from $20,000, said Teekay spokesman Ryan Hamilton. On some Aframax routes the rates have run as high as $40,000 a day, he said. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)