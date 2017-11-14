Total chief says would have to review Iran gas deal if new sanctions arose

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - French oil and gas major Total would have to review its Iran gas project if the United States decided to impose unilateral sanctions on Tehran, given its interests in the U.S. market, its chief executive told CNN.

“Either we can do the deal legally if there is a legal framework,” Patrick Pouyanne said in remarks made to CNNMoney Emerging Markets late on Monday. “If we cannot do that for legal reasons, because of change of regime of sanctions, then we have to revisit it.”

Pouyanne’s office confirmed the interview had taken place.

“If there is a sanctions regime [on Iran], we have to look at it carefully,” Pouyanne also said.

“We work in the U.S., we have assets in the U.S., we just acquired more assets in the U.S,” he added. (Reporting by Bate Felix in Paris and Parisa Hafezi in Ankara; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)