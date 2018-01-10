FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 6:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump reluctant to waive Iran sanctions, eyes more curbs on businesses -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is privately reluctant to waive sanctions on Iran despite recommendations from advisers that he do so and will seek to make a decision during a meeting with national security aides on Thursday, a senior administration official said.

The official told Reuters that Trump’s top advisers would recommend that he extend Iran relief from sanctions as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal by a Friday deadline.

If he did so, the official said, the move would likely be accompanied by new, targeted sanctions on Iranian businesses and people. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

