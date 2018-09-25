FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 2:27 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Trump says Iranians must "change their tune" before any meeting

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the Iranians have no choice but to change before a meeting with him can occur, but he looks forward to having a great relationship in the future.

Speaking before he was due to address the U.N. General Assembly, Trump said: “I’m not meeting with them until they change their tune. It will happen. I believe they have no choice. We look forward to having a great relationship with Iran, but it won’t happen now.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Alexander; Editing by James Dalgleish)

