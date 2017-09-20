U.S. envoy Haley says Trump 'not happy' with Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump does not like the Iran nuclear deal, but his speech to the United Nations on Tuesday did not mean that the United States would abandon the pact, the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said on Wednesday.

“It’s not a clear signal that he plans to withdraw. What it is is a clear signal that he’s not happy with the deal,” Haley told CBS News in an interview.

If Trump does not certify in October that Iran is complying with the agreement, the U.S. Congress will have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions waived under the 2015 international accord. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Grant McCool)