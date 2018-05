DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, said on Monday U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was taking the right approach on Iran.

Gargash wrote on his official Twitter account, several hours after a policy speech on Iran by Pompeo, that united efforts were the right way to show Iran the “futility of its incursions and expansionism”.