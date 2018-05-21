FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 6:50 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Senior UAE official says U.S. taking right approach on Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background, quote)

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, said on Monday U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was taking the right approach on Iran.

“Uniting (our) efforts is the correct path for Iran to realize the futility of its incursions and expansionism,” Gargash wrote on his official Twitter account, several hours after a policy speech on Iran by Pompeo.

Pompeo demanded Iran make broad changes to its foreign policy in the wartorn Middle East or face economic sanctions, as the Trump administration hardened its stance after pulling out of an international deal to limit Tehran’s nuclear programme.

A close U.S. ally in the energy-rich Gulf, the UAE, along with Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, accuses Iran of backing armed groups across the region in a bid for domination.

“The Pompeo strategy requires wisdom and a change of the Iranian compass,” Gargash added.

Reporting by Noah Browning and Sarah Dadouch; editing by Andrew Roche

