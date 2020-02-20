More companies interested in using humanitarian channel to Iran - U.S. Special Representative

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday the United States is in talks with at least two more companies that would like to send food and medicine to Iran through the Swiss humanitarian channel.

Hook also told reporters that companies are showing a lot of interest in the channel, intended to supply goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)