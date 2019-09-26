India's IOC examines impact of U.S. sanctions on Cosco-linked ship charter

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp is examining the impact of U.S. sanctions on its chartering of a crude carrier owned by a subsidiary of China’s Cosco Shipping Corporation.

“The matter is being examined,” IOC said in response to a Reuters email seeking comment after the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six entities it said had violated Washington’s unilateral curbs on Tehran. These included two Cosco Shipping Corporation subsidiaries, Cosco Shipping Tanker Dalian and Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman and Ship Management Co. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI and Chen Aizhu in SINGAPORE Editing by David Goodman)