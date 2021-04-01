Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. State Department welcomes Friday meeting between Iran, world powers

By Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States welcomes the meeting set to take place on Friday between Iran and world powers to discuss the nuclear deal and sees it as a positive step, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday.

Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on Friday to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chris Reese

