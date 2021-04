FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is “concerned” about Iran’s “provocative” announcement that it would begin enriching uranium to 60% purity, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Iran made the announcement after accusing Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear site.