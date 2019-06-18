Kremlin calls for restraint in Middle East after U.S. troop move

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin called for restraint from all sides in the Middle East on Tuesday and said it did not want to see destabilising moves in the region after the United States announced it would deploy more troops there.

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced on Monday the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the Middle East for what he said were defensive purposes, citing concerns about a threat from Iran. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Maxim Rodionov; editing by Andrew Osborn)