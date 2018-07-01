FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
July 1, 2018 / 7:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran says to let private sector to export oil to help beat U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Iran will allow private companies to export crude oil to help beat U.S. sanctions, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Sunday.

“Iranian crude will be offered on the bourse and the private sector can export it,” Jahangiri said in remarks about looming U.S. sanctions, carried live on state television, adding: “Anyone trying to take away Iran’s oil market (share) would be committing great treachery against Iran and will one day pay for it.” (Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.