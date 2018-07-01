Iran says to let private sector to export oil to help beat U.S. sanctions

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - Iran will allow private companies to export crude oil to help beat U.S. sanctions, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Sunday.

“Iranian crude will be offered on the bourse and the private sector can export it,” Jahangiri said in remarks about looming U.S. sanctions, carried live on state television, adding: “Anyone trying to take away Iran’s oil market (share) would be committing great treachery against Iran and will one day pay for it.” (Reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by Robin Pomeroy)