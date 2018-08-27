FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 1:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. vows to fight Iran world court action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The United States views Iran’s filing with the International Court of Justice as an attempt to interfere with its rights to take actions on national security grounds and will fight Tehran’s claims, the State Department said on Monday as oral proceedings began before the court.

“Iran’s filing with the ICJ is an attempt to interfere with the sovereign rights of the United States to take lawful actions, including re-imposition of sanctions, which are necessary to protect our national security. The proceedings instituted by Iran are a misuse of the Court,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

