Iran's President Hassan Rouhani walks by his country's flag at a news conference on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting the steel sector on Tuesday, according to the Treasury Department’s website, continuing to increase pressure on Tehran in the final weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Washington blacklisted more than a dozen entities and one person, according to the website.