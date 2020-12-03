U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions - Treasury website

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions, blacklisting an entity and individual as Washington continues to ramp up pressure on Tehran during U.S. President Donald Trump’s final months in office.
The sanctions targeted the Shahid Meisami Group, linking it to the Iranian Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, as well as an individual, according to the U.S. Treasury Department’s website.
Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Susan Heavey, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien
