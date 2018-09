WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday issued Iran-related sanctions against a Thailand-based aviation company, and modified sanctions against a Malaysia-based travel and tourism company, according to a U.S. Department of Treasury statement.

The fresh actions target My Aviation Company Ltd in Bangkok and Mahan Travel and Tourism in Kuala Lumpur, the statement on the department’s website said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lesley Wroughton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)