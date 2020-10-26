U.S. issues fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting state oil sector

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic’s oil sector, including the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, in Washington’s latest action to increase pressure on Tehran.

Also blacklisted in Monday’s move targeting individuals and entities are the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), and the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), according to a statement from the U.S. Treasury Department. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Doina Chiacu)