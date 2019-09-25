U.S. sanctions Chinese firms, individuals over Iran -Treasury website

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday announced fresh Iran-related sanctions on five Chinese individuals and six entities, including two Cosco Shipping corporation Ltd subsidiaries, the U.S. Department of Treasury said.

The sanctions target Cosco Shipping Tanker Co and Cosco Shipping Tanker Seaman and Ship Management Co Ltd but do not apply to the parent company, the notice on the department’s website said. They also target China Concord Petroleum Co, Kunlun Shipping Company Ltd, Kunlun Holding Company Ltd and Pegasus 88 Limited, the department said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann Editing by Andrew Heavens)