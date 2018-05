WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on five Iranians it said were linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury named the individuals as Mehdi Azarpisheh, Mohammad Jafari, Mahmud Kazemabad, Javad Shir Amin, and Sayyed Mohammad Tehrani. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)