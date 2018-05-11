FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 7:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

White House urges 'responsible nations' to press Iran to change behavior

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday Iran’s “reckless actions” pose a threat to regional security and urged other countries to press Tehran to change its behavior.

“It is time for responsible nations to bring pressure on Iran to change this dangerous behavior,” the White House said in a statement. It cited rockets fired at Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria and a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels at the Saudi capital Riyadh this week. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

