New US sanctions target Iran's “remaining channels to pay for food, medicine" - Zarif

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States of targeting Iran’s “remaining channels to pay for food and medicine” in the midst of a pandemic through new sanctions announced on Thursday.
“Amid Covid 19 pandemic, U.S. regime wants to blow up our remaining channels to pay for food & medicine,” Zarif said on Twitter. “But conspiring to starve a population is a crime against humanity.”
Reporting by Dubai newsroom, Editing by Franklin Paul
