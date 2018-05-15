FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 15, 2018 / 3:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-U.S. imposes sanctions against Iran central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to fix day of the week)

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday sanctioned Iran’s central bank governor Valiollah Seif and Iraq-based Al-Bilad Islamic Bank for trafficking millions of dollars for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the second batch of sanctions by the Trump administration since it withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal last week.

“Seif has conspired with the IRGC-QF to move millions of dollars through the international financial system in a variety of foreign currencies to allow the IRGC-QF to fund its activities abroad,” the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

It also blacklisted Ali Tarzali, assistant director of the international department of Iran’s central bank, and chairman of Al-Bilad Islamic Bank, Aras Habib. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.