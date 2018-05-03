Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal - foreign minister

ANKARA, May 3 (Reuters) - Iran will not renegotiate a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday, as a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Europeans to “fix” the deal loomed.

“Iran will not renegotiate what was agreed years ago and has been implemented ... also we will reject any ratification of it,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a message posted on YouTube.

He said the United States had “consistently violated the nuclear deal, particularly by bullying others to preventing businesses to return to Iran”.

Trump will decide on May 12 whether to renew sanctions waivers on Iran. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)