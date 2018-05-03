FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 3, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal - foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 3 (Reuters) - Iran will not renegotiate a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday, as a deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Europeans to “fix” the deal loomed.

“Iran will not renegotiate what was agreed years ago and has been implemented ... also we will reject any ratification of it,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a message posted on YouTube.

He said the United States had “consistently violated the nuclear deal, particularly by bullying others to preventing businesses to return to Iran”.

Trump will decide on May 12 whether to renew sanctions waivers on Iran. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.