May 21, 2018 / 2:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pompeo's remarks shows U.S. after regime change in Iran - senior Iranian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks on Iran strategy showed that the United State was after regime change in the Islamic Republic, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday.

“America wants to pressure Iran to surrender and accept their illegal demands ... his remarks showed that America is surely after regime change in Iran,” the official said in reaction to Pompeo’s remarks, in which he said the U.S. would impose the “strongest sanctions in history” against the Iranian leadership. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

