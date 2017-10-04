FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tillerson says will give Trump several options on Iran nuclear deal
October 4, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 16 days ago

Tillerson says will give Trump several options on Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department will give President Donald Trump several options regarding the Iran nuclear deal ahead of the Oct. 15 deadline to certify whether Tehran is complying with the pact, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday.

“We’ll have a recommendation for the president. We’re going to give him a couple of options of how to move forward to advance the important policy towards Iran,” Tillerson told reporters at the State Department. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)

