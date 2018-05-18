FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 3:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. seeking diplomatic outcome with Iran, allies - senior U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The United States wants a diplomatic outcome with Iran that addresses threats from its nuclear programs and “destabilizing” regional activities, a senior State Department official said on Friday more than a week after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord with major powers.

“The goal of our effort is to bring all necessary pressure to bear on Iran to change its behavior and to pursue a new framework that can resolve our concerns,” senior policy advisor Brian Hook told reporters.

“We very much want to be, to have a kind of uptempo diplomacy, one that’s very focused and very determined to achieve our national security objectives,” said Hook, ahead of a speech focused on Iran by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Doina Chiacu Editing by Frances Kerry)

