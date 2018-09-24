FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
September 24, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Truckmaker Volvo pulls out of Iran after U.S. sanctions

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo has been forced to stop assembling trucks in Iran as it can no longer get paid with U.S. sanctions having hit the country’s banking system, a spokesman for the company told Reuters on Monday.

Volvo spokesman Fredrik Ivarsson said due to the sanctions Volvo could no longer get paid for any parts it shipped and therefore had taken the decision to not operate in Iran after the U.S. decided to reimpose economic sanctions on August 6.

“With all these sanctions and everything that the United States put.. the bank system doesn’t work in Iran. We can’t get paid... So for now we don’t have any business (in Iran),” he said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.