Energy
December 12, 2018

China-based oil co. settles alleged Iran sanctions violations, U.S. says

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China-based Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co Ltd has agreed to pay more than $2.7 million to settle 11 “apparent violations” of sanctions against Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

“The apparent violations involved the exportation or re-exportation, and attempted exportation or re-exportation of U.S.-origin goods ultimately intended for end-users in Iran by way of China,” the department said in a notice on its website. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander)

