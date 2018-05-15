FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 8:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran's Zarif says "good start" after talks with EU powers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - Iran and European powers have made a good start in talks over how to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal but much depends on what happens in the next few weeks, Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

“We are on the right track ... a lot will depend on what we can do in next few weeks,” Zarif said after a 90-minute meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany and the European Union’s foreign policy chief. (Reporting by John Irish and Parisa Hafezi Editing by Hugh Lawson)

