Iran has capacity to raise uranium enrichment beyond 20% - official

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A senior Iranian nuclear official said on Saturday that the clock was ticking for other parties to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal and that it had the capacity to raise its uranium enrichment beyond 20%, although it had no plans to do so for the time being.

“We have started lifting limitations on our Research and Development imposed by the deal ... it will include development of more rapid and advanced centrifuges ... all these steps are reversible if the other side fulfils its promises,” Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for Iran’s nuclear agency, said in a televised news conference.

“The U.N. nuclear watchdog has been informed about our new nuclear steps and it still has access to our nuclear sites.” (Reporting and writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alexander Smith)