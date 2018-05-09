Iranian lawmakers call for proportional response after U.S. quits nuclear deal

BEIRUT, May 9 (Reuters) - Iran’s parliament introduced a motion on Wednesday calling for “proportional and reciprocal” action by the government after the United States withdrew from a nuclear accord Tehran agreed with world powers in 2015, according to Fars News.

Hojatoleslam Mojtaba Zulnouri, who heads the nuclear committee in parliament, said the motion asks President Hassan Rouhani’s government to secure “necessary guarantees” from the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal. They include Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China.

Zulnouri, a lawmaker from the city of Qom, did not specify what guarantees should be sought, but said if they are not met then Iran should resume high level uranium enrichment.

Ali Mottahari, a lawmaker from Tehran, said there was a “limited opportunity” for European powers to “bring a solid guarantee” that would allow Iran to stick with the deal. “But if this doesn’t happen then it’s possible that we will exit the nuclear deal or take other steps,” he told news agency IRNA. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Catherine Evans)