Iran's Khamenei: Tehran not in rush for U.S. to rejoin 2015 nuclear deal

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Friday that his country is not in a hurry for the United States to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal, but he insisted that the sanctions must be lifted immediately.

“We are not insisting nor in a hurry for the U.S. to return to the deal,” Khamenei said in live televised remarks.

“But what is logical is our demand, is the lifting of the sanctions,” he added. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra)