U.S. will not be able to prevent Iran from exporting oil - Iran's foreign minister

BEIRUT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States will not be able to prevent Iran from exporting oil, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was cited as saying by an Iranian newspaper on Wednesday.

U.S. officials have said in recent weeks that they aim to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero as a means of pressuring Tehran to halt its nuclear and missile programmes and involvement in regional conflicts in Syria and Iraq.

“If the Americans want to keep this simplistic and impossible idea in their minds they should also know its consequences,” Zarif said. “They can’t think that Iran won’t export oil and others will export.”

Zarif did not specify what consequences the U.S. could face.