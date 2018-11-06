Iran aiming to keep crude exports above 1.1 mln bpd -source

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Iran expects to maintain crude exports of at least 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) after the reimposition of U.S. sanctions, a source familiar with Iranian thinking said, as the global market is too tight to allow a full stoppage.

Iranian crude exports have fallen to 1 million bpd so far in November, Refinitiv Eikon data shows. This figure is likely to be on the low side, said an industry source who also monitors the shipments. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)