UPDATE 1-Fire at oil pipeline in southwest Iran under control- Tasnim

GENEVA, May 6 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at an oil pipeline in southwest Iran after an accident on Monday and is under control, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The fire started when a construction loader vehicle collided with a pipeline during an attempt to repair a section of it between the cities of Ahvaz and Omidiyeh, Tasnim reported, citing local official Kiamars Hajizadeh.

There were no fatalities from the fire, according to SHANA, the news site of the Iranian oil ministry.

The road between Ahvaz and Omidiyeh was closed because of the fire, which was brought under control after emergency services responded, according to Tasnim.

The pipeline has also been closed, Tasnim reported.

A picture posted on the Tasnim website showed the smoking wrecks of a handful of large trucks with a fire truck beside them. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh, editing by Louise Heavens and Toby Chopra)