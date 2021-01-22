Iran says oil product exports hit record high despite U.S. sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has achieved record high exports of petroleum products despite U.S. sanctions, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in televised remarks on Friday.

Zanganeh said former U.S. President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have “joined the dustbin of history, but we are alive and working with more hope to build the country”.

“The enemy and Trump wanted us to perish and die, our exports to reach zero,” he said, but added: “We set the highest record of exports in the history of the oil industry during the embargo period.”