Iran says Japan has started process of importing Iranian oil - IRNA

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The governor of Iran’s central bank said on Monday that Japan has started the process of importing Iranian oil, which was suspended due to U.S. sanctions.

“After China, South Korea, India and Turkey, Japan also started the process of importing Iranian oil,” Abdolnaser Hemmati was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

The resumption of oil imports comes after Tokyo was granted a waiver from U.S. sanctions that came into effect in November. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Darren Schuettler)