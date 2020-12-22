Iran's oil minister says OPEC+ policy fruitful so far- SHANA

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrives at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ policies have helped so far to balance the oil market, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday, adding that he was hopeful that the group could maintain prices at “suitable” levels.

“Fortunately OPEC+ measures have been fruitful so far. I hope we can maintain oil prices at a suitable level,” Zanganeh was quoted as saying by Iran’s SHANA news agency after a meeting with Azerbaijan’s oil minister Parviz Shahbazov.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed in early December to ease their output cuts from January by 500,000 barrels per day.