Iran has no plans to leave OPEC -Iranian oil minister

GENEVA, June 8 (Reuters) - Iran has no plans to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in an interview published by the Iranian parliament news site ICANA on Saturday.

“Iran has no plans to leave OPEC...and regrets that some members of OPEC have turned this organization into a political forum for confronting two founding members of OPEC, meaning Iran and Venezuela,” Zanganeh told ICANA. (Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Mark Heinrich)