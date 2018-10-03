Iran says Saudi Arabia, Russia violated OPEC deal on output cuts - SHANA

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Iran’s OPEC governor said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia and Russia have violated OPEC’s agreement on output cuts by producing more crude, adding that the two countries would not be able to produce enough oil to replace a reduction in Iranian output.

A set of U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s oil industry is due to take effect in November.

Hossein Kazempour Ardebili was quoted as saying by SHANA, the oil ministry’s news agency, that U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil were “impossible”, and called on U.S. President Donald Trump to return to a nuclear deal with Tehran. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Adrian Croft)