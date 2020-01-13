Iran raises Feb Iranian light crude price to Asia -source

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - * Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers in February at a premium of $3.35 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, up 10 cents from the previous month, an industry source said on Monday * The table below shows February Iranian crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the average of benchmark Oman and Dubai prices published by S&P Global Platts. All prices are in U.S. dollars. ASIA (PRICES AGAINST OMAN/DUBAI AVERAGE) GRADE FEB JAN CHANGE IRANIAN LIGHT 3.35 3.25 +0.10 IRANIAN HEAVY 0.90 0.40 +0.50 FOROZAN 1.05 0.55 +0.50 SOROUSH -7.15 -7.95 +0.80 (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)