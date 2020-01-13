Energy
January 13, 2020

Iran raises Feb Iranian light crude price to Asia -source

1 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - 
    * Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its
Iranian
Light grade for its Asian buyers in February at a premium of
$3.35 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, up 10 cents from
the previous month, an industry source said on Monday
    * The table below shows February Iranian crude prices to
Asia, as
differentials to the average of benchmark Oman and Dubai prices
published by S&P Global Platts. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

 ASIA (PRICES AGAINST OMAN/DUBAI AVERAGE)
 GRADE           FEB         JAN         CHANGE
 IRANIAN LIGHT   3.35        3.25        +0.10
                                         
 IRANIAN HEAVY   0.90        0.40        +0.50
                                         
 FOROZAN         1.05        0.55        +0.50
 SOROUSH         -7.15       -7.95       +0.80
 
 (Reporting By Shu Zhang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
