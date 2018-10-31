FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 9:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran has no fear over new U.S. sanctions - Rouhani

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Iran has no fear about new U.S. sanctions due to take effect in coming days, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The United States plans to impose sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector on Nov. 4.

“(Nov. 4) of this year signifies a new injustice from the Americans,” the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting news agency quoted Rouhani as saying.

“But the people should know with certainty that the government has no fear of American threats.” (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Dale Hudson)

