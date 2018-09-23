FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 23, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Korea has bought no Iranian crude oil for about 3 months - SHANA

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought no Iranian crude oil for about three months following the reimposition of U.S. sanctions on Tehran, a spokesman for the Iranian oil ministry was quoted as saying on Sunday by the ministry news website SHANA.

“For about three consecutive months, South Korea has had no oil imports from Iran,” said Kasra Nouri, according to SHANA. “South Korea is the first country to completely cut off oil imports from Iran following the unilateral U.S. sanctions against Iran.”

Reporting by Dubai newsroom, editing by Louise Heaves

