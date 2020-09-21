Iran's oil minister calls U.S. sanctions a "war with no blood"

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that the United States was waging a war against Iran by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s crude exports.

“Today Iran is still fighting a war. America has waged a war against Iran with no blood,” Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the oil ministry’s news agency SHANA.

On Sunday, Zanganeh called on OPEC members to “denounce the use of oil as a political tool for imposition of sanctions and pressures on oil producing nations.”